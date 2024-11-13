F1 confirm plans for first ever season launch event

By GMM 13 November 2024 - 10:28





"Only some" teams will reveal their 2025 cars at the newly-announced Formula 1 season launch at London’s O2 arena next February.

It is believed Justin Bieber and Madonna will perform at the event, which will feature all 20 drivers and team bosses.

F1 said it will be a "special night to welcome in the new season, reveal their 2025 liveries, and mark the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary year".

Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed: "In F1, things are changing. The 2025 cars will all be unveiled together on February 18."

However, while all the 2025 car liveries will on display, Auto Motor und Sport clarified that "only some of the new cars" will also be there.

That is because while F1 has been pushing for a combined car launch event for some time, many of the teams were not keen because they prefer their own car reveals for media and sponsorship reasons.

"So a compromise was reached," explained correspondent Tobias Gruner.

"For technology fans, the event will therefore be relatively uninteresting."

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, however, thinks many of the 2025 cars will be visually very similar to the current models, as it will be the final season of the current technical regulations.

"The teams have maximised the potential of the cars built to the current regulations," said the Frenchman. "With each update we only make small progress.

"But 2026 will be a watershed year, so some teams not in title contention may sacrifice their results next year to focus on developing the 2026 car.

"A lower finish in the constructors’ championship will also allow them more time in the wind tunnel when it really matters."