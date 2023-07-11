F1 complains to UK gov’t about Brexit impact

By GMM 11 July 2023 - 10:15





Formula 1 teams and officials have appealed to the British government to make their lives easier due to the consequences of ’Brexit’.

A major F1 delegation was welcomed to 10 Downing Street last week to meet with sport minister Lucy Frazer.

Seven of the 10 F1 teams are based in the UK, and correspondent Jean-Michel Desnoues reveals that the delegation told the British government that their lives have been more difficult due to the withdrawal from the EU.

Among those representing F1 were Stefano Domenicali, Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and even Sir Jackie Stewart and Martin Brundle.

"We had a good meeting with the Government and asked them to support motorsport in general," said Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer, with the Renault-owned team based both in the UK and also France.

He admitted the biggest concern is "in terms of the movement of people".

"They made accommodations with the entertainment industry and I think they’ve said ’We should also look at Formula 1 in the same way’.

"With the parts on our cars, each time we go back and forth it’s problematic. It’s not effective. It was much better before Brexit."