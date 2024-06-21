F1 CEO says new Barcelona contract not ruled out yet

By GMM 21 June 2024 - 09:05





F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says it remains possible he will agree to sign a new race contract with Barcelona.

On Wednesday, before this weekend’s Spanish GP, the Italian joined some 40,000 locals in the centre of the city for a pre-weekend showcase event featuring Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Alpine’s Jack Doohan at the wheel of demo cars.

With Madrid joining the schedule from 2026, the city centre event in Barcelona is part of a concerted push to convince Formula 1 that two grands prix in Spain is possible for the calendars of the future.

Domenicali admits he is impressed with what he saw on Wednesday.

"I must say that (Circuit de Catalunya CEO) Oriol Sagrera’s work since he took over has been incredible and very professional," he told Diario AS.

"I don’t like to say in public what is right and what is wrong, but the objective for Barcelona is to improve what is offered to the fans.

"But for now we are focused on the short-term on making this event fantastic. Afterwards, we will talk about the future at the appropriate time. That stays between us," Domenicali added.

However, he freely admits that it is not ideal that Spain would have two separate races in both Madrid and Barcelona beyond 2026.

"On the one hand, you could say no," said the F1 CEO. "On the other, you could say that there is potential to grow.

"With Fernando (Alonso) and Carlos, Spanish sponsors are very interested in our sport and we have reached a great agreement with DAZN for the television rights.

"The time will come to make the decision for the future. There is still the possibility," he insisted. "So while it’s difficult, I don’t want to rule it out.

"It will be considered when the time comes."

One possibility, Domenicali admits, is that Barcelona could be a candidate for F1’s apparent plans to annually alternate certain European races.

"Europe can maintain the current number of races, more or less," he said, "and we will remain stable with 24 grand prix.

"The opportunity for Europe is to do race alternation in the coming years, because now we are a true world championship rather than a very European championship."