F1 CEO plays down talk of 25-race calendars

By GMM 17 April 2024 - 11:46





Stefano Domenicali says Formula 1 has no interest at present in expanding the annual race calendar beyond a bustling 24 grands prix.

The sport hit that eye-watering number for the first time ever last year, and the FIA and F1 have now jointly published another 24-race schedule for 2025.

In response to the strain it has put on F1’s travelling contingent, the races have been more strategically sequenced for next year - in the official announcement, the sport said the calendar now has a "better geographical flow".

Suzuka in April will now follow Melbourne and China, followed by mainly European races in the summer and then onto the Americas for Autumn - before Qatar and Abu Dhabi conclude the 2025 schedule.

"While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of travelling staff," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

However, there are reports that F1 actually intends to expand the calendar even further for 2026 and beyond, with the current Concorde Agreement believed to already allow for an absolute maximum of 25 races.

F1 legend Jean Alesi asked F1 CEO Domenicali if he fully subscribes to the widespread paddock view that 24 grands prix really is the practical maximum for the sport.

"Just think that in certain years, we had problems doing seventeen grands prix - and today we are doing 24!" the Italian answered on the French broadcaster Canal Plus.

"I do think 24 is the right number, compared to the interest that Formula 1 has at a global level. But technically, we could do 25.

"However, I think 24 is the right number."