F1 CEO coy about Barcelona GP survival beyond 2026

Formula 1’s CEO insists it is possible that the sport’s calendar can cope with two world championship rounds in Spain.

In 2026, traditional Spanish GP host Barcelona is still set to host its race, but it will be in addition to the brand new street event in Madrid.

And while Madrid has a long-term contract all signed and sealed, 2026 is the last contracted year for Barcelona, where the race takes place at the Circuit de Catalunya.

"I was expecting this question," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali smiled on Wednesday, "but maybe I wasn’t expecting it to be the first one.

"We are here to talk about Cantabria, not Catalonia or Madrid," the Italian added.

Indeed, after it emerged a few days ago that Banco Santander is leaving Ferrari as a sponsor, Domenicali was in the Cantabrian capital - Santander - to announce the Spanish bank as the sport’s newest global sponsor.

The Spanish journalists, however, wanted to know if Barcelona stands a chance of keeping its Formula 1 race alive post-2026.

"We’re very happy with what Barcelona has done and what it’s doing to try to renew with us in the future," Domenicali replied. "But we’re also very happy with what Madrid brings, because it comes with a proposal for a city.

"It’s a good time for Spain from a sporting point of view. And as always in life, competition offers the best result for sport," he added.

One reported chimed in to mention that two races for Spain might definitely be viable, given that there is talk of a fourth annual race in the United States.

"One more race in the United States is not true," Domenicali hit back. "That is clear. Three races in the United States is perfect.

"But as I said before, I am not here to talk about the calendar, but to talk about Santander and the great agreement we have signed. Of course, this is a good sign, because everything can help, but it is not right to put the focus on this today because the focus today is on the great collaboration between F1 and Santander.

"What I would say is that everyone has their job to do so that we can anticipate the calendar of the future."