F1 CEO admits Madrid wants Formula 1 race

By GMM 24 March 2023 - 11:10





F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali admits Madrid is still pushing to host a grand prix.

The sport’s top boss on Thursday was in the Spanish capital to mark the beginning of an official F1 exhibition, in which cars, memorabilia and even Romain Grosjean’s charred Haas from his fiery 2020 crash in Bahrain are on display.

Domenicali, meanwhile, admitted that Madrid harbours serious F1 ambitions.

"They are working to have a race and F1 is delighted to have so many applicants," the Italian told the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

"Formula 1 is increasingly popular worldwide and we know the passion that exists in Spain. I have worked with Fernando (Alonso) and I know him well," he said.

"It is a pleasure to see how interest continues to grow in Spain, which is also because of Carlos (Sainz). We know the interest from Madrid, obviously Barcelona as well and it’s great news for us.

"You can never say never in life," added Domenicali.

"Two races in Spain of course is very difficult, so we are happy with Barcelona who have a contract and a strong relationship - but it is true that Madrid wants a race so we will see.

"All of this is good for F1."