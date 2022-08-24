F1 cars ’significantly faster’ in 2023 - Isola

By GMM 24 August 2022 - 08:32





Pirelli will implement only minor tweaks to its new 18-inch tyre design ahead of the 2023 season.

While the sweeping aerodynamic rule changes received the bulk of the attention, Formula 1 also underwent a tyre regulation revolution last winter with the switch from traditional 13-inch tyres.

But while Pirelli has been under the spotlight for its products many times over the past decade, the 18-inch switch went off effectively without a hitch.

"The new 18-inch tyres met all of our goals," the Italian supplier’s F1 boss Mario Isola told Auto Motor und Sport.

"If you consider that this is the first year with a completely new product, I’m more than satisfied with how good the show is. There’s a lot more action now."

It’s no surprise, therefore, that Pirelli is not planning a major overhaul of the basic design for 2023.

Isola said the main goals will be reducing understeer, adding more grip to the hardest tyre compound, and making the basic construction more robust.

"We know that cars will be significantly faster again next year," he said. "That’s why we’re developing a more robust construction."

One key problem, however, is that an even longer calendar next year will make it difficult for Pirelli to find time for tyre testing.

"If the calendar really is 24 races, there are hardly any gaps left for testing with individual teams in between. There should also be more overseas races," said Isola.

"In all the stress of travel there is no opportunity for us to try out new prototypes, so we hope that the FIA will allow us to do more so-called in-event tests, where the teams have to collect data for us in free practice."