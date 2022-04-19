F1 calendar ’demanding’ for tyre testing

Pirelli is pushing for Formula 1 to find space in the "demanding" 2022 schedule for more tyre testing.

The sport’s sole tyre supplier delivered the all-new 18-inch tyres for the new regulations but are now struggling to convince the teams to help develop them for the following season.

"We are currently in talks with the FIA and the teams to find a solution for the second half of the season," Pirelli’s F1 boss Mario Isola told motorsport-total.com.

"If you look at the calendar, it’s pretty demanding," he admitted.

"There are many double races, triple races and overseas races which makes it difficult to ask a team to stay a few more days after three races in a row for a Pirelli test and then maybe go straight to the next race after that."

So far, Pirelli has organised post-race tests for Imola, Austria and Hungary.