F1 brake supplier hits out at Ferrari split rumours

Brembo, the famous Italian brake company synonymous with Formula 1 and Ferrari, has hit back at a circulating rumour.

Reports this week had suggested that incoming driver Lewis Hamilton asked Ferrari if he could stick with the French-made Carbon Industrie brakes he has become accustomed to at Mercedes.

If true, it would mean Ferrari breaking an astonishing 50-season relationship with fellow Italian company Brembo, with the team’s French boss Frederic Vasseur reportedly also supporting the switch to Carbon Industrie.

A Carbon Industrie source had also been quoted as saying by the specialist Japanese outlet as-web.jp: "Everyone knows that Lewis wants to have Carbon Industrie brake discs on his car."

But according to the Italian magazine Autosprint, Brembo has stridently rejected the reports and rumours. A statement confirmed that "all the components of the braking system, including the carbon discs" will remain supplied by Brembo in 2025 and beyond.

"With reference to the rumours that appeared on the morning of Thursday 12 December in some online media outlets, Brembo denies that there is a breakdown in the collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari," the statement reads.