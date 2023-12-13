F1 boss leaves surprising name off ’best’ list

By GMM 13 December 2023 - 14:51





Andrea Stella, the team boss at McLaren, has left a conspicuous name off his very short list of the very best drivers in Formula 1 today.

Unsurprisingly, the Italian insists he is very happy with his current driver lineup, comprised of the highly-rated Lando Norris and this year’s clear rookie-of-the-year, Oscar Piastri.

"Oscar is talented but also very smart," Stella told the Spanish broadcaster DAZN. "His brain abilities are very high. And I would say that he is very calm.

"Lando is already one of the best drivers on the grid," he added. "He’s very fast, very good in the race, very good with tyre management. When I think about Lando, I think that if we can give him a good car, he can already fight for the championship."

Stella, however, was also asked to name who he believes is the most ’complete’ active driver on the F1 grid today.

"I definitely think that is Fernando Alonso," answered the Italian, who worked alongside F1’s oldest active driver when they were both at Ferrari.

"He basically has no weaknesses," Stella said of the 42-year-old Spaniard. "I think that makes him unique. He’s not the best at many things, but he’s very strong at everything.

"I think I see Fernando’s powerful mind when I think of Oscar. He is definitely a lot like Fernando, because can do mathematical calculations while he drives.

"On the other hand, I think Lando’s development as a driver will make him just as complete. He reminds me a little of Fernando as well."

Some, however, might be surprised that Stella left seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton off his list when asked to name the three best drivers overall in F1 today.

"But my three best drivers with the same cars would be Max (Verstappen), Lando and Fernando," Stella concluded.