F1 bans military aircraft flyovers for 2022

A decades-old tradition in Formula 1 has been banned for 2022 and beyond.

Throughout the sport’s history, race promoters have collaborated with their nations’ respective governments to organise spectacular military aircraft flyovers while the pre-event grid proceedings are taking place.

However, Formula 1 has now told the 23 race promoters ahead of the 2022 season that to "support F1’s sustainability objectives", military flyovers will no longer be permitted.

"From this season, the grand prix organisers will no longer be able to use military aircraft for air displays before the start of the races," reported Daniele Sparisci in the pages of Italy’s Corriere della Sera.

However, he adds that there are "suspicions that this is a political decision".

Indeed, with 2022 race hosts including the United States, Russia, France, Britain, Hungary, Japan and many others, it is believed F1 wants to limit the ability for those hosts to use the grid flyovers to flex their military muscle.

It is believed that commercial aircraft powered by sustainable fuel will still be allowed to do flyovers and air displays, as will aerobatic planes like the Red Bull-branded ones above the Austrian GP.