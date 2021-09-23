F1 axes traditional Thursday practice at Monaco

Formula 1 is ending its decades-long tradition of running free practice sessions in Monaco on Thursdays.

Sitting out Friday to honour Ascension Day, when Jesus Christ purportedly ascended to heaven, dates all the way back to the first F1 championship in 1950.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says that’s definitely changing for 2022.

"Monaco will be three days, straight away," he told CNN.

"So Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead of Thursday, hold, and then Saturday and Sunday."

That news was confirmed by the race-promoting Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM).

"It will be a three day event for F1 and a four day event for ACM," said communications boss Richard Micoud.