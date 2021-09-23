Russian GP || September 26 || 15h00 (Local time)

F1 axes traditional Thursday practice at Monaco

"Monaco will be three days, straight away"

Search

By GMM

23 September 2021 - 08:36
F1 axes traditional Thursday practice

Formula 1 is ending its decades-long tradition of running free practice sessions in Monaco on Thursdays.

Sitting out Friday to honour Ascension Day, when Jesus Christ purportedly ascended to heaven, dates all the way back to the first F1 championship in 1950.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says that’s definitely changing for 2022.

"Monaco will be three days, straight away," he told CNN.

"So Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead of Thursday, hold, and then Saturday and Sunday."

That news was confirmed by the race-promoting Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM).

"It will be a three day event for F1 and a four day event for ACM," said communications boss Richard Micoud.

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari brings 2022 engine upgrade to Sochi

Kvyat to ’try’ for F1 return in 2023

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less