23 September 2021
F1 axes traditional Thursday practice at Monaco
"Monaco will be three days, straight away"
Search
Formula 1 is ending its decades-long tradition of running free practice sessions in Monaco on Thursdays.
Sitting out Friday to honour Ascension Day, when Jesus Christ purportedly ascended to heaven, dates all the way back to the first F1 championship in 1950.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says that’s definitely changing for 2022.
"Monaco will be three days, straight away," he told CNN.
"So Friday, Saturday and Sunday instead of Thursday, hold, and then Saturday and Sunday."
That news was confirmed by the race-promoting Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM).
"It will be a three day event for F1 and a four day event for ACM," said communications boss Richard Micoud.
Circuits
20 September 2021
add_circle Melbourne appears on leaked 2022 F1 calendar
16 September 2021
add_circle No F1 return for Germany in 2022 - Domenicali
12 September 2021
add_circle Now Todt worried about Monza’s F1 future
12 September 2021
add_circle F1 still has ’green light’ to race in Austin
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
23 September 2021
add_circle Netflix eyes F1 rights takeover
23 September 2021
add_circle Russian GP 2021 - Alfa Romeo preview
23 September 2021
add_circle Haas F1: Mazepin and Schumacher confirmed for 2022
23 September 2021
add_circle Red Bull will not repeat botched Verstappen pitstop
23 September 2021