F1 announces revised 22-race calendar for 2021

Formula 1 can today confirm the alterations to the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar following discussions with the promoters and authorities in our host nations. The changes reflect the need for the Formula 1 community to navigate the ongoing complexities caused by the pandemic.

The changes mean the season will now have 22 races, a record breaking number, a major achievement for an international sport against the back drop of an ongoing global pandemic. The changes below demonstrate that Formula 1 can continue to adapt and deliver a season for all our fans around the world.

The final space on the calendar will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The Formula 1 community will continue to travel with stringent safety measures that have allowed us to travel safely this season. So far this season we have conducted over 56,000 PCR tests with only 38 positive cases a rate of 0.06%. Alongside this a significant proportion of the F1 community has been vaccinated already and we are confident that all will have had the opportunity to do so by the end of the summer. We will continue to operate in a way that protects the safety of our personnel and the communities we visit.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities. The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic.”

“I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead.”