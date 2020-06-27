Expiring contract ’nothing to worry about’ - Bottas

Valtteri Bottas insists he has "nothing to worry about" despite heading into the delayed 2020 season without a contract in place for next year.

Mika Hakkinen, part of the Finn’s management team, insists that the Mercedes driver has "prepared himself to a very high physical and psychological level" to take on Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

But there is speculation that 30-year-old Bottas will be replaced by George Russell for 2021.

"Sometimes it surprises me that although we haven’t done any races, there is still this speculation," Bottas told the Finnish broadcaster C More.

"There has been a lot of movement in the other teams but there’s nothing to worry about. Some teams or drivers may have different deadlines for when they need to make decisions and agreements whether there are races or not.

"As long as I can drive then let’s see what happens."

Bottas has been linked with the works Renault seat set to be vacated by Daniel Ricciardo, but he insists that rumours like that are "just part of the sport".