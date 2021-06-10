Expert expects no covid restrictions for Dutch GP

A well-placed journalist is now very confident that Formula 1 will race in front of packed grandstands at Zandvoort in September.

With many races either postponed, cancelled or under a covid-shaped cloud, Dutch GP organisers have made it clear that their race model is designed solely for a full crowd of over 100,000 spectators per day.

But although a clear green light is yet to be shown by Dutch authorities, it now appears very likely that "all restrictions" due to covid will be dropped completely by September.

"The health minister is very optimistic and expects that all restrictions will be gone by 1 September, including the requirement of one and a half metre social distancing," said Erik van Haren, speaking with Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

Van Haren is a Formula 1 correspondent for De Telegraaf, the biggest Dutch newspaper.

He said the dropping of all covid restrictions is "especially important" for Zandvoort, because even 50,000-60,000 spectators does not correspond with the race’s business model.

"It must be at 100,000 before it makes financial sense," van Haren insisted.

A final call on whether the race will go ahead is expected to be taken in early July.

"If you had asked me two weeks ago, I would have been in doubt about whether the race would go ahead," van Haren said. "After the latest announcements, I no longer am."