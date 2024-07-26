Expanded F1 points system was no longer needed - reports

By GMM 26 July 2024 - 09:04





Formula 1 abandoned its earlier plans to revamp the points-scoring system because it was no longer needed, according to authoritative reports.

Without giving an explanation, the FIA announced after its Tuesday meeting of the F1 Commission in London this week that the decision to scrap the idea was made "unanimously".

A few months ago, the F1 Commission decided to look into expanding the points-paying positions from P10 to P12 - whilst proposals for even more radical moves were also not ruled out.

So why the change of heart?

"Shortly before the summer break, the balance of power has changed so much that all of the teams except Sauber were able to score points," said Sky Deutschland reporter Malte Gottlinger.

"The original justification for the proposal therefore lost its impact."

Indeed, it was concerns about the lower-ranked teams being effectively locked out of the top ten by the big-five players that had spurred the points system talks.

"The situation has now eased somewhat," said Tobias Gruner, writing for Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

"RB and Haas have been able to beat Aston Martin time and again recently," he added. "In the world championship standings, the gap between the two halves of the table has narrowed significantly compared to the first five races. Alpine has managed to score points five times in the last eight weekends.

"The standings therefore reflect the balance of power relatively well," Gruner said. "The team bosses have realised that a change to the points system is not necessary."

At the earlier F1 Commission meetings this year, the stakeholders agreed to go away and examine the pros and cons of an expanded points system. "Apparently, the disadvantages ultimately outweighed the advantages," the journalist concluded.