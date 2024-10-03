Ex-manager doubts he will see Schumacher ever again

By GMM 3 October 2024 - 12:59





Michael Schumacher’s famous former manager doubts he will see the seven time world champion ever again.

Willi Weber, now 82, was Schumacher’s manager when the great German entered Formula 1 in 1991. They were then inseparable throughout Schumacher’s initial grand prix career and only fell out in 2010 ahead of the comeback with Mercedes.

"I have had no contact with the family for over ten years," Weber confirmed to Bild newspaper, who had asked him if he attended the wedding of Schumacher’s daughter Gina-Maria at the weekend. "I can barely remember what even happened.

"I was not invited to the wedding," he said, "but I would not have gone anyway because my health is not good at the moment. I would not have wanted to fly to Mallorca."

But Weber said the widespread media reports about the wedding, including speculation the now 55-year-old Schumacher was in attendance, have upset him.

"Michael was one of my best friends. More like a son that I never had," he said. "Nobody knows exactly what’s going on with him today, so I don’t want to comment any further."

Indeed, Schumacher has not been seen or heard from publicly since he sustained brain injuries in a 2013 skiing accident.

Attendees at the wedding had to hand in their smartphones, but it is believed Schumacher himself was not in the garden of the family vacation home. Inside the home, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci claims Schumacher’s wife Corinna "has set up a hospital".

"Gina’s wedding brings back memories. Unfortunately!" Weber continued.

"I’m thinking about my successes with Michael - our goals and our victories. I remember Michael the way he was. And we probably won’t see each other again."

Weber believes Corinna was hurt when Weber did not immediately rush to France when Schumacher, then newly-retired from Formula 1, was initially in hospital with his serious head injuries.

"It was my fault that I didn’t visit Michael after the accident and stand by him," he confirmed. "Because I thought the media reports were exaggerated.

"I thought I’d better wait a few days and then everything would be fine. But it was too late. For a long time I blamed myself for not reacting immediately," Weber added.

"Since then, I’ve said goodbye to Michael in my heart in order to find my peace again."