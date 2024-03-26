Everything You Need To Know About The Upcoming Canadian GP

By 26 March 2024 - 20:39





The Canadian Grand Prix is a highly-anticipated racing event that takes place in Montreal, Quebec. It has been a part of the Formula One World Championship since 1967 and has been held at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island since 1978. The event was the most-watched F1 event in the world and the third most-watched sporting event in the world in 2005, behind the Super Bowl and the UEFA Champions League final.

It did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned in 2022 and will be back this year, as expected. If you plan on attending this year’s race, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

First of all, the race will be held on June 9 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, located a short distance south of downtown Montreal. It’s highly recommended that you use public transportation to get to the track, as there will be heavy traffic and limited parking available. The Yellow Line’s Jean-Drapeau Metro Station is conveniently located near the circuit, and the subway system is modern, safe, fast, and convenient. The track is only a five-minute walk from the metro station and 15 minutes from the city center by subway.

If you do choose to drive, take note that there is limited access to the Ile Notre Dame, where the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is located. It’s best to leave your car at the hotel and use public transport to reach the race circuit but if you must drive, take the Jacques-Cartier Bridge’s "Parc Jean-Drapeau" exit. Keep in mind that Crescent Street, St-Paul Street, and Peel Street are all closed during race weekend, and expect delays on Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Once you arrive at Ile Notre Dame, there are three access points to get to the track: The Gates at the Concorde Bridge, the Gates at the Cosmos Bridge, and the Gates at the Montreal Casino.

The Ferrari Cup, Porsche Cup, and Touring Car races take place in the morning, so arriving by 8 A.M. will ensure you have a full day of high-speed fun.

Seating in the grandstand is reserved, so there’s no need to rush to get a good spot. However, to get the best seats, it’s recommended that you purchase your tickets early. General Admission seating is first-come, first-served, so it’s also advisable to arrive as early as possible for the best chance at choice seats. Allow for time in traffic or normal metro travel time.

Grandstand tickets provide access to Grandstands 21a and 41a, which are designed for limited-mobility viewers. These grandstands are also the closest to parking, making them easily accessible. Sit-down restaurants are available for grandstand ticket holders, but basic snacks such as hot dogs are available to all guests. Prices can be on the higher end, though, so it’s recommended that you bring your own food. And, if you don’t make reservations ahead of time, don’t expect local restaurants in downtown Montreal to have walk-in seating.

During the Canadian Grand Prix, the city of Montreal comes alive with events and activities for fans. From street festivals to concerts, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Many of the local restaurants and bars also offer special F1-themed menus and drinks, so be sure to explore the city and take part in the festivities. Additionally, the race weekend often attracts celebrities and VIPs, so keep your eyes peeled for some famous faces around town.

To sum it up, the Canadian Grand Prix is a highly-anticipated racing event that takes place in Montreal, Quebec. It’s best to use public transportation to get to the track, as there will be heavy traffic and limited parking available. Seating in the grandstand is reserved, and general admission seating is first-come, first-served. Sit-down restaurants are available for grandstand ticket holders, but basics are available to all guests. During the race weekend, the city of Montreal comes alive with events and activities for fans to enjoy.

While it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime event, this year might be the first and only for many people, so why not take full advantage once you’re there?