Austrian GP || July 5 || 15h10 (Local time)

Even late 2020 races in Japan, Brazil in doubt

Ticket sales for Suzuka have now been "postponed"

Search

By GMM

30 April 2020 - 10:32
Even late 2020 races in Japan, (...)

Even the 2020 Japanese GP is now in doubt.

Earlier, there were hopes October’s Suzuka race could be safe, given Japan’s handling of the pandemic. Indeed, mere weeks ago, motorsport testing was still taking place in the country.

But organisers of the Japanese GP have just announced that ticket sales for the October 11 race have now been "postponed".

The Suzuka circuit was closed on April 10, and was not set to reopen until May 10.

Race organisers clarified: "The definite reopening date will be announced later."

Brazil is another country with a late race date on the original 2020 calendar. President Jair Bolsonaro has said some of the shutdowns across the globe are due to "hysteria".

The country’s automobile confederation, the CBA, has granted each state and local federation the power to decide whether racing can take place in 2020.

"The resumption of work should strictly follow the provisions of state and municipal authorities, as well as instructions from the ministry of health," said Confederacao Brasileira de Automobilismo president Waldner Bernnardo de Oliviera.

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari may struggle in short 2020 season - Leclerc

Health minister says Austria GP depends on F1 plan

keyboard_arrow_right

Circuits

More on Circuits

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less