Eric Boullier appointed Director of the F1 GP de France

The GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet announces the appointment of Éric Boullier as Managing Director of the Formula 1 Grand Prix de France. Eric Boullier joined the Formula 1 Grand Prix de France organization in February 2019 as a Strategic Sports and Operational Advisor and Ambassador for the Grand Prix.

Christian ESTROSI, President of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet: "Since 2019, the French Grand Prix team has already benefited greatly from Eric Boullier’s advice and expertise. Eric had already participated in the working group for the return of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix and I am delighted that he is now getting more involved in its organisation. “

Éric BOULLIER, Managing Director of the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet: "I am happy and proud to be more involved in this beautiful project that is the Formula 1 Grand Prix de France. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of this great motor sport event on French soil. I would like to thank Christian Estrosi and the GIP Grand Prix de France - Le Castellet for their trust. “

On the occasion of the arrival of its new Managing Director, the GIP Grand Prix de France de Formule 1 wishes to put the Mobility Plan at the heart of the Grand Prix.