Engineer ’deserves’ McLaren job - Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen says Haas’ departing performance engineer Jose Manuel Lopez "deserves" a better job in Formula 1.

It is believed Lopez is heading to McLaren, to replace Lando Norris’ departing engineer Andrew Jarvis.

"He deserves it," Haas driver Magnussen told Ekstra Bladet newspaper in Abu Dhabi. "He is an incredibly skilled engineer and I wish him all the best.

"I’m sorry to see him go, but I always felt that a guy like him would be hard to hang onto.

"He’s the engineer I’ve had for the longest in my racing career, so that means a lot and we’re going to have a beer or two tonight," Magnussen added.

It is believed Haas is yet to find a replacement for Lopez.