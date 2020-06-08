Engine rules tweaks revealed before 2020 re-start

One month before the racing resumes, the FIA has installed some new engine rules in the wake of the Ferrari legality scandal of 2019.

During the corona shutdown, the big news was all about budget caps and the ’silly season’, including Ferrari’s decision to replace Sebastian Vettel with Carlos Sainz for 2021.

Nico Hulkenberg is now expecting the driver market to calm.

"That was of course very interesting to follow as it was unique for teams to arrange their new drivers so early," the former Renault driver told Ziggo Sport.

"But I think it will be a bit quieter now. The teams want to focus on racing."

Indeed, it emerges that the engine rules have now been updated, with the FIA revealing new technical directives reportedly in the wake of the controversial ’secret’ agreement reached with Ferrari.

Italy’s Autosprint claims the directives relate to energy recovery and oil consumption, including the reduction in oil consumption from 0.5 to 0.3 litres per 100km.

"It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is," said correspondent Matteo Novembrini.