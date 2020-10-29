Emilia Romagna GP 2020 - GP preview - Racing Point

Lance Stroll

Q : Imola is one of Formula 1’s most historic circuits, how excited are you to race there ?

LS : “I’m very excited ! Not only is Imola such a famous circuit, but we’ll have the two-day format as well, which has the potential to really mix things up. I also have great memories there, so it’s a weekend I’m relishing.”

Q : Is winning your European Formula 3 title at Imola one of your greatest racing memories ?

LS : “It is – and it feels like a lifetime ago ! There was a lot of champagne that night. It was so emotional and a huge achievement in my racing career. I worked so hard to win it and that just makes the idea of returning to Imola all the more special.”

Q : What do you think the greatest challenge about racing here ?

LS : “It’s clearly a very technical track and narrow in places – I think precision is going to be very important. That won’t be easy, it’s a tough track and hitting all the marks will be a challenge every lap for all the drivers. It’s going to be demanding mentally and physically, but overtaking could be a real challenge.”

Sergio Perez

Q : Having never driven at Imola, how will you prepare for the weekend ?

SP : “It’s definitely going to be a challenge as the two-day format means we will only have the one practice session. We will definitely come into the weekend having maximised simulation and watched plenty of onboards to make sure we head into qualifying and the race as well-prepared as we can be. I’ll also give it a go on the PlayStation !”

Q : Do you have memories of watching Formula 1 races there ?

SP : “Yeah I do, which makes me all the more excited to race there. It’s such a classic venue and there’s been so many memorable races – so hopefully this weekend will be another ! I can’t wait to get going.”

Q : This is the last in a double-header of races in which Formula 1 has little experience to draw on, what’s that been like as a driver ?

SP : “I’ve enjoyed racing on circuits that we didn’t expect to visit. Places where we don’t have years of data to fall back on. It puts the emphasis on maximising track time and analysing the limited information you get from practice, especially on a shorter weekend format. I think we’ve risen to the challenge so far, and all credit to the team that we’ve been fighting for good points even at new circuits.”