Eifel GP 2020 - GP preview - Williams

The Formula One circus returns to one of the most iconic tracks for the first time since 2013, the Nürburgring for round 11 of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship. In previous years the Nürburgring and Hockenheim alternated hosting the German Grand Prix, however this weekend’s race will be held under a different guise: the Eifel Grand Prix.

Located next door to the 14-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife, and nestled in the heart of the Eifel mountains, the weather conditions at the track are very changeable and have previously played a hand in the proceedings which has led to some memorable races.

Dave Robson, Head of Vehicle Performance

After a seven-year gap, we return to the Nurburgring for the Eifel Grand Prix. The circuit, set in the Eifel Mountains, offers an interesting mix of corner types, and although none of the straights are especially long, they are numerous. We are looking forward to visiting another ‘new’ venue having enjoyed a good weekend in Mugello.

Holding the Grand Prix in early October means that the weather could be a major contributor to how the weekend unfolds. It is likely to be cold and windy with a reasonable chance of rain. Pirelli are bringing their middle range of compounds and understanding how these will work if the conditions are cold will be our first objective.

At the last race in Russia, we continued our good progress in qualifying with George again reaching Q2. However, our race performance was a little disappointing and we need to understand how we can do a better job on Sunday. We have spent a lot of time reviewing the data from Russia and as a result we have a few items to looks at this Friday, which we think will help our overall weekend performance.

George Russell

I am really excited to go to the Nürburgring. The last time I drove there was five years ago, and it was one of my favourite circuits as it has a lot of character. It is going to be a new challenge for everybody, which gives opportunity and with these very cold and potentially rainy conditions on the horizon we have a lot to look forward to.

Nicholas Latifi

I am excited to get back racing and revisit the Nürburgring after quite a few years since I last drove there in 2015 with Formula Renault 3.5. It will be cool to rediscover the old school style track, that has a lot of character with not a lot of run off, gravel traps and unique curbs. The weather looks very cold and very wet, so I am excited for that challenge. It will be different to what we have been used to racing in this year so hopefully we can go well there, and capitalise on any opportunities.