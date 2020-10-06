Eifel GP 2020 - GP preview - Racing Point

Lance Stroll

Q: Are you excited about the Nürburgring returning to the Formula 1 calendar?

LS: “Definitely! The Nürburgring is one of my favourite circuits and it’s great to see it back on the Formula 1 calendar. F1 and the FIA deserve a lot of credit for working so hard to make sure we get a full season of racing under difficult circumstances and the addition of historic circuits to mix it up is a real positive.”

Q: What do you love about the circuit?

LS: “It’s such a high-speed circuit, but it has a great flow to it that makes a lap there a real thrill. I’ve had some success there in the past, I won two out of three races during my title-winning 2016 European Formula 3 Championship campaign and it set up a great run to the end of the season. I have nothing but good memories of it.”

Q: Racing at the Nürburgring in October suggests potentially tricky conditions. Is that a possible boost for you?

LS: “We’ll see! The Nürburgring at that time of year can throw up any kind of conditions. I come from Canada, so rain, snow and sunshine will all suit me! We’ve got thick skin and I’ll be wearing a t-shirt on the track walk…

Sergio Perez

Q: Checo, you last raced at the Nürburgring in Formula 1 back in 2013, what are your memories of it?

SP: “Yeah I did, and I also raced there in Formula BMW back in 2005 and 2006, so I know the circuit quite well. I’ve not raced there in October though, so it could be a very different experience this time around!”

Q: As it’s been a while since the last F1 race here, do you have to learn the circuit all over again?

SP: “I know it well enough, so I think I’m fully familiar with it. It’s a bit different to racing at the Algarve next time out, because I only raced there once in GP2 and I expect learning the circuit to be much more of a factor there than in Germany.”

Q: Is it exciting to have new additions on the calendar to mix up the racing?

SP: “It’s great to have the challenge of adapting to new circuits, it’s definitely going to be fun here. You need to find the right balance on corner stability across a variety of turns at different speeds. Overtaking is possible, but certainly not easy. Also, I’m happy we’re racing a full season, so credit to Formula 1 and the FIA for making it happen. It’s great that we can have a full calendar this year.”