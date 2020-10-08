Eifel GP 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes F1

Toto Wolff

We’re very excited to go back to the Nürburgring. It’s an iconic race track that plays an important part in Mercedes racing history. It’s where the legend of the Silver Arrows was born back in 1934 and we are very proud to have added a few chapters to that rich heritage.

The Nürburgring also brings back some personal memories for me: I watched my very first race here at the track, it’s where I fell in love with motor racing. I’ve also competed in many races here and even attempted the Nordschleife lap record back in 2009, which wasn’t my best idea. So I always enjoy returning to the Ring.

In terms of the race weekend itself, we also know that the weather in the Eifel can be quite challenging at this time of year. It’s forecast to be cold, rainy and windy – which can make the race very unpredictable. The circuit is a demanding all-round test of the car, with a range of corner types and speeds; in the ambient conditions, it will be a fun challenge to best adapt the W11 to the demands of the circuit. It will be an exciting weekend.