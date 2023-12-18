Ecclestone says Haas, Ferrari were ’wrong’ for Mick

By GMM 18 December 2023 - 14:44





Bernie Ecclestone thinks it’s possible Mick Schumacher will return to the Formula 1 grid.

The former F1 supremo, however, says the son of seven time world champion Michael Schumacher was "in the wrong hands" during his two years with Haas.

And Ecclestone, 93, even thinks young Schumacher should not have been in Ferrari’s driver academy.

"At Red Bull, for example, he would have been better understood," he told RTL. "They would have helped him and led him upwards."

24-year-old Schumacher kept his F1 dream alive as Mercedes’ full-time reserve this year, and he will combine that role with a return to racing in 2024 with Alpine at Le Mans.

"He has to fight now, he has to stick with it and show that he is still in a position to deliver good performances," Ecclestone said.

"In the best case scenario, people will see him and say ’We need him’ and not the other way around - him looking for someone who will take him in because of his name.

"He should forget his name now and develop as a person," the former long-time Formula 1 chief executive added.

Ecclestone admits, however, that Schumacher’s move into the world endurance championship next year is "probably the only thing he can do at the moment".

"Hopefully, the (F1) teams will see him again and think ’Maybe we made a mistake and we’ll give him another go’."