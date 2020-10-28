Ecclestone says drivers still call for advice

On the occasion of his 90th birthday, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone still thinks the move to today’s power unit regulations was "insane".

"When these hybrid engines were introduced in 2014, I said the rulers were insane because Mercedes would win everything," he told Blick newspaper.

"Until then, the fans loved the sport, the noise was adored and the drivers were heroes. Now, the drivers walk around with a press officer and say the most banal things," said Ecclestone, who turns 90 on Wednesday.

Ecclestone was replaced by F1 CEO Chase Carey in 2017, after the Liberty Media buyout.

He is currently with his wife and newborn son Ace in Switzerland, having left wife Fabiana’s native Brazil and their coffee plantation amid the pandemic.

"At my age you don’t do anything stupid anymore. Everyone has to pay taxes and die but it’s not over yet," Ecclestone smiled.

"I am happier than ever and so delighted that so many people and drivers keep calling and asking me for advice," he added.

He said some of his best achievements were "saving some teams from collapse - Williams several times - and making a lot of people millionaires".

As for Ecclestone’s last remaining ambitions, the 90-year-old admitted: "I would like to talk to my son Ace."