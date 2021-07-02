Ecclestone backs Alfa Romeo move for Schumacher
"I would have wished that he would go from the start"
Search
Bernie Ecclestone has backed Mick Schumacher’s potential move to Alfa Romeo for 2022.
Earlier this week, we reported rumours that the Ferrari-backed rookie might switch from uncompetitive Haas to the other Ferrari-powered satellite team next year.
"I don’t really think about what will happen next year," Schumacher was quoted as saying. "Let’s see how it goes."
Jos Verstappen, the father of championship leader Max, is close to the Schumacher family and he thinks staying at Haas would not be a bad call.
"I think they’ll have more support from Ferrari next year. I do believe there will be hard work going on behind the scenes," he told Sport1.
"Already at Haas he’s better than Mazepin, he spins less, he’s better at dealing with the pressure."
Former F1 supremo Ecclestone, however, likes the sound of Schumacher driving for Alfa Romeo.
"I would have wished that he would go to Alfa Romeo right from the start," the 90-year-old told the German magazine Sport Bild.
"He would have had a fast, experienced teammate in Kimi Raikkonen, who also had a very good relationship with his father," Ecclestone added.
Alfa Romeo Racing
add_circle Ecclestone backs Alfa Romeo move for Schumacher
add_circle Alfa Romeo not sure if Raikkonen staying in 2022
add_circle Schumacher linked with move to Alfa Romeo
add_circle Sauber’s deals with Alfa Romeo, Vasseur in doubt
More on Alfa Romeo Racing
Haas F1
add_circle Mazepin ’pretty lost’ with 2021 Haas setup
add_circle Schumacher to consider 2022 move in ’weeks’
add_circle Haas admits Mazepin’s car heavier than Schumacher’s
add_circle Ecclestone backs Alfa Romeo move for Schumacher
add_circle Mazepin ’less experienced’ than other rookies - Salo
More on Haas F1