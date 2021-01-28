Early start for 2022 not possible - Binotto

Ferrari has denied that the 2022 regulations are a perfect opportunity to ’do a Mercedes’ and set up a new period of dominance for the future.

Some are comparing Ferrari’s current situation with Mercedes in 2013 - less competitive in the moment, but getting a head-start in development for the new ’power unit’ era and then utterly dominating for years.

"I don’t think you can compare the situations," team boss Mattia Binotto is quoted by Motorsport Total.

"Back then, Mercedes was clever enough to develop its power unit long before anyone else, but the problem for Ferrari is that work on the new car for 2022 has only been possible since January 1," he added.

"If there is something in common, it is the big rule change, but the timing this time is completely different," said Binotto.