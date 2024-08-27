Dutch King throws support behind new deal for Zandvoort

By GMM 27 August 2024 - 09:26





The King of the Netherlands has thrown his support behind the survival of the Dutch GP.

Formula 1 is willing to enter a new contract with Zandvoort beyond 2025, but race organisers are hesitating for financial reasons.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said over the Dutch GP weekend that a potential solution for the popular event could be a new scheme from 2026 in which some European races annually alternate.

"I am convinced that this place has a future," the Italian told De Telegraaf. "They deserve it."

Zandvoort director Robert van Overdijk reacted: "We are proud that Stefano says that he is absolutely convinced that it will continue after 2025.

"There is no final agreement yet. There is still homework to be done. We are not averse to taking some risks, we have shown that, but they must be acceptable risks that we are comfortable with.

"That will happen when we feel that the interest among our sponsors, our partners and our ticket buyers is still as high as in recent years," said van Overdijk.

Several influential Dutch political figures were at the Dutch GP, and another highly conspicuous presence was the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander.

"You often hear positive stories abroad about the grand prix here in Zandvoort and it is clear that this race is an example for the entire Formula 1," he said.

"Should they continue after 2025? I don’t decide that, but it would be great if this race continues for as long as possible. It is fantastic advertising for the Netherlands."

Although no longer hosting the event every year would be a blow, an alternating scheme would at least mean the Formula 1 race at Zandvoort lives on.

"The order of things is that we first have to determine whether it is an acceptable risk for us," van Overdijk said when asked about the contract options. "Then you consult with FOM about what form it takes.

"Domenicali says that we will give each other until the end of the year to continue talking. FOM knows that we still have quite a job to do," he added.

"I don’t read a hard deadline into it, but the fact that you are given the space for it shows that they are happy with us. A decision really doesn’t have to be made in the coming weeks."