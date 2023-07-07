Dutch GP wins long battle against environmentalists

By GMM 7 July 2023 - 17:08





The Dutch GP at Zandvoort will no longer be threatened by uncertainty due to environmental concerns.

The highest administrative court in the Netherlands, the Raad van State (council of state), has ruled that Zandvoort’s environmental permit for the Formula 1 race will in fact not lead to excessive nitrogen emissions.

Authorities granted the circuit the permit in 2019, but it has been contested by environmental bodies ever since.

The council of state’s ruling cannot now be further appealed.

"This is absolutely nice news," Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk told Dutch media.

"It gives us certainty and we can look to the future with a positive feeling. We are pleased with the confirmation that the council of state has given us.

"We are pleased that four years of litigation has now come to an end," he added.