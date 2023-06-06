Dutch GP, Verstappen, not worried about sponsor exit

By GMM 6 June 2023 - 08:02





The boss of the Dutch GP says he isn’t worried about the departure of major race sponsor Jumbo.

We reported on Friday that the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo had terminated all of its sports sponsorships, including with the cycling team Jumbo-Visma and world champion Max Verstappen.

But another high profile Jumbo sponsorship was of the Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

Circuit boss Robert van Overdijk, however, says he’s not worried he won’t be able to replace the lost money.

"There is massive interest," he told De Telegraaf. "The other main sponsors have all extended their contracts.

"An exclusive spot is now becoming available and we are talking to a lot of parties. The new partner who will come on board from 2024 must make a very clear contribution to the event. We need to look closely at that," he added.

And so, with the Dutch GP contract running until 2025 and amid Verstappen’s surging popularity and success, van Overdijk insisted he is not worried about the future.

"I would just say with a wink that the news from Jumbo does not endanger the race, if people would have had any doubt," he said.

"Jumbo is currently one of our six main sponsors and we will undoubtedly find a new party. The Dutch GP is still in fantastic shape."

As for Verstappen losing his long-time backer, manager Raymond Vermeulen insisted that after any ten year sponsorship period "it’s not at all strange to reassess".

"The decision has nothing to do with Max. They’re just going in a different direction and you have to respect that.

"Hopefully this year we can win a third world title together and finish with a bang," Verstappen’s manager added.

And like the Dutch GP, Verstappen is now shopping around for a new sponsor to fill Jumbo’s place on his helmet and join EA Sports, Viaplay and Heineken.

"The chances of that happening are quite high," Vermeulen smiled. "There is always room for sponsorship, that is an ongoing story.

"We just have to see how we are going to put the puzzle together with the other three parties."