Dutch GP future beyond 2025 still clouded

By GMM 2 April 2024 - 14:04





Despite the event’s popularity, and the obvious link with Dutchman Max Verstappen, the future of the Formula 1 race at Zandvoort remains clouded.

Circuit boss Robert van Overdijk told local radio broadcaster ZFM Zandvoort that the circuit is being upgraded to catch up with modern F1 standards - particularly the narrow pitlane and small garages.

"That was necessary," he admitted. "I remember when Carlos Sainz drove over a wheel-gun and it suddenly became clear - the pitlane is too tight.

"FOM and the FIA said ’If you want to continue, you have to do something about it."

However, the current Dutch GP contract runs only until 2025 - and negotiations are now in full swing, van Overdijk reports.

When asked how it’s proceeding, he insisted: "We are not an oil state, where contracts can be extended for ten or 12 years. We need a few more months before we can make this decision.

"But it is clear that FOM would like to continue coming here, and you don’t make these kinds of investments for the short term."