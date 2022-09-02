Netherlands Dutch GP || September 4 || 15h00 (Local time)

Dutch GP, FP1: Russell heads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice at Zandvoort

As Max Verstappen hits trouble

By Franck Drui

2 September 2022 - 13:40
George Russell led a Mercedes 1-2 in first practice for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, beating team-mate Lewis Hamilton by more than two tenths of a second. There was trouble for home favourite Max Verstappen, however, with the Red Bull Racing driver restricted to just seven laps after encountering mechanical woes at Zandvoort.

At the start of the session, the early pace was set by Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, the Spanish driver using Medium compound Pirelli tyres to post a lap of 1:17.662. Verstappen soon beat that time, however, and he went four tenths of a second quicker on the more durable Hard tyre.

The Dutchman was soon out of the session, however. With 10 minutes on the clock and not long after his table-topping lap the World Championship leader ground to a halt at the exit of Turn 4. The red flags were shown and the session was halted for 10 minutes.

When running resumed it was Alonso who jumped to top spot on the red walled tyres wit5h a lap of 1:13.635. McLaren’s Lando Norris then moved ahead with a lap of 1:12.929 before Ferrari’s Carlos vaulted to P1 with a lap of 1:12.845.

Late in the session the Mercedes drivers emerged on fresh soft tyres to take advantage of the significant track evolution and Russell crossed the line in 1m12.455 to take top spot, a position he’d hold to the flag. Hamilton ended the session with a best time of 1:12.695 to sit 0.240s off his team-mate while Sainz claimed third place with his lap of 1:12.845, 0.390 off Russell.

Norris took fourth for McLaren a little under a tenth of a second ahead of McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. Charles Leclerc finished in sixth place 0.672 off the lead and almost three tenths behind Ferrari team-mate Sainz.

Sergio Pérez was seventh in the second Red Bull ahead of Alonso who finished ahead of Alpine team-mate Esteban Ocon and the top 10 order was rounded out by Williams’ Alex Albon.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 George Russell Mercedes W13 1:12.465 29
02 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W13 1:12.695 28
03 Carlos Sainz Ferrari F1-75 1:12.845 30
04 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:12.829 32
05 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes MCL36 1:12.929 31
06 Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1-75 1:13.127 30
07 Sergio Perez Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:13.416 30
08 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault A522 1:13.633 31
09 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault A522 1:13.963 33
10 Alex Albon Williams Mercedes FW44 1:14.063 29
11 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:14.163 29
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:14.257 30
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-22 1:14.405 31
14 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:14.474 28
15 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes AMR22 1:14.500 28
16 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:14.534 18
17 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RBPT AT03 1:14.630 31
18 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari C42 1:14.695 22
19 Max Verstappen Red Bull RBPT RB18 1:14.714 7
20 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes FW44 1:15.122 33

