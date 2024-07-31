Dutch GP denies F1 rotation deal with Spa now agreed

By GMM 31 July 2024 - 17:40





The boss of the Dutch GP has denied reports suggesting a deal to annually alternate the grands prix at Zandvoort and Spa-Francorchamps from 2026 has now been reached.

Mere days ago, Robert van Overdijk, director of the Zandvoort venue, sounded the alarm about the future of the popular Formula 1 event, warning that the expiring 2025 contract could mark the end of the Dutch GP.

"At the moment," he told Viaplay, "the risks are too great, but of course we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible.

"It is clear that the situation is precarious," van Overdijk added.

The Dutch magazine Formule 1 is reporting that, in the days after the interview, a deal has been struck whereby Zandvoort and the fabled Belgian GP venue at Spa will annually rotate on the F1 calendar.

"A person directly involved in the negotiations confirmed to us that the deal has been completed in broad terms," journalist Frank Woestenburg wrote.

He added that Spa would be the first to host a race under the new agreement in 2026, meaning the next Dutch GP after next year would be in 2027.

However, when contacted for comment, van Overdijk rejected the claims of the report, insisting he "does not recognise the article" as being correct.