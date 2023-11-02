Drugovich to continue as Aston Martin F1 test & reserve driver

By Franck Drui 2 November 2023 - 16:32





Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team is delighted to confirm that Felipe Drugovich will continue in his role as Test & Reserve Driver for 2024.

The 2022 FIA Formula 2 Champion will also take part in FP1 later this month at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – substituting Fernando Alonso in the session. It will be his second race-weekend session of the 2023 F1 season: in September, he replaced Lance Stroll at the Italian Grand Prix. He also drove the AMR23 in this year’s pre-season test, at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Throughout 2023, Felipe dovetailed his trackside role with a comprehensive development programme behind the wheel of an AMR21 at tracks across Europe. Since joining the team, Felipe has completed more than 6000km having driven the AMR21, AMR22 and AMR23.

For 2024, he will continue to attend Grands Prix in his official role and will also conduct simulator development work back at the AMR Technology Campus in Silverstone, helping the engineering team to assess new technical developments and upgrades. In 2023, he has already completed 20 days of simulator work.

Felipe and the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team have been actively supported this season by technology investment platform and global partner XP, Brazilian banking partner Banco Master and protective service solutions global partner Porto. With a collective vision to invest in Brazilian talent, the team’s partners harness a national sporting passion in the heart of São Paulo by bringing F1 back to Brazil.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team Test & Reserve Driver, said:

“I’m really proud to be continuing to work with Aston Martin for a second season. This year, I’ve learnt a huge amount – not just at the racetrack, but working with the engineers in the simulator and from the development programme that was designed for me. I’m proud of the contribution I’ve been able to make, and pleased that I’ve been able to help progress the development of AMR23. My focus now shifts towards preparing for the upcoming FP1 session at Abu Dhabi – I’m already looking forward to driving the AMR23 again – and to the work I’ll be doing with the engineers over the winter to prepare for 2024.

“I want to thank the whole team for their incredible support over the last 12 months; and a big shout-out to my Brazilian partners, XP, Porto and Banco Master, who have supported me every step of the way. I feel there so much that we can achieve as a team in the future.”

Mike Krack, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team Principal, said:

“Everyone at Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team is incredibly pleased that Felipe will be staying with us in 2024. He’s a familiar face within the team; he understands the particular demands of the role, has a tremendous work ethic, and has shown his speed and experience after stepping in superbly for an injured Lance Stroll during pre-season testing in Bahrain. Every time he gets behind the wheel, we clearly see the strength of his contribution: his pace, feedback and commitment are all extremely valuable to our engineers. We are already looking forward to him rounding out his season in style with another opportunity to drive the AMR23 during FP1 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We look forward to another productive season together next year.”

Felipe’s participation in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fulfils the team’s obligation to run a rookie in two FP1 sessions throughout the 2023 season.