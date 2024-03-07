Drivers hail new ’rollercoaster’ F1 track project

By GMM 7 March 2024 - 14:17





Three leading F1 faces have hailed the revolutionary venue that is slated to host the Saudi Arabian GP in the future.

The fast and popular current street track in Jeddah was always designed to be temporary, with the country inking a deal with Formula 1 through 2030.

The plan, now revealed in spectacular renders, shows a futuristic venue in Qiddiya - an entertainment and tourism megaproject near Riyadh that is still under construction.

One aspect of the new F1 track is ’The Blade’, penned in part by former driver and now circuit designer Alex Wurz, which peaks at an astonishing 108 metres above the rest of the track.

"Very proud to be part of this journey," the Austrian said on X.

The world’s fastest rollercoaster will flank the main straight, with F1 spectators to watch the track action not from grandstands but elevated platforms.

"What I’ve seen looks pretty cool," agrees Valtteri Bottas. "It’s a massive rollercoaster. I think it’s the track actually with the most elevation by far on the calendar.

"Obviously we still have to wait for quite a few years," the Finnish driver noted, "but there’s definitely good people behind the project in terms of the track design.

"It looks almost like a video game but for real life."

Fernando Alonso, who drives for Aston Martin with key sponsorship by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco, hailed the project as "one of the most impressive facilities for motorsports worldwide".

"High-speed thrills, incredible elevation, immersive attractions and experiences that will excite the fans like never before," he wrote on Instagram.