Driver relations getting ’restless’ at McLaren

By GMM 7 September 2023 - 14:27





Relations between McLaren’s two young drivers could get "a little more restless" in the coming months.

That is the prediction of former F1 driver Timo Glock, after McLaren boss Andrea Stella said the collision between Lando Norris and rookie Oscar Piastri at Monza was "unacceptable".

Norris, 23, has been repeatedly linked with a future move to Red Bull recently, and many have noticed that the Briton’s patience with McLaren appears to be running out in his radio communications.

At Zandvoort, Norris even asked his engineer "Are you stupid?"

"I always sound like I’m crying or moaning on the radio," Norris said at Monza. "I hate it but I feel like I’m really relaxed and chilled in the car but then I’m always the opposite when I listen to myself afterwards."

Glock, though, told Sky Deutschland that he has noticed Norris’ temper rising "several times" recently.

"You never know whether he means it in the heat of the moment, but it’s an issue because he now has a teammate who pushes him a bit and races at his level," he said.

"I’m excited to see how this develops because Piastri is getting closer and wants his chances too. I can understand that he is showing his displeasure by being strategically placed behind Norris.

"You can expect things to get a little more restless at McLaren," Glock added.