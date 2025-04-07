Doohan ’not certain’ to be at next grand prix

The pressure on Jack Doohan’s shoulders simply won’t let up, as footage emerges of Franco Colapinto doing a ’TPC’ test with Alpine at Monza.

On loan from Williams, the high-profile reserve driver did not travel to Japan, and now it is clear why - he was on factory-based simulator duties throughout the Suzuka race weekend, and then headed to Italy to drive the 2023 Alpine.

Many believe fellow rookie Doohan, who crashed spectacularly in Suzuka practice while trying to take turn 1 with DRS open, is only on a 6-race contract.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher thinks the Australian might not even last that long.

Referring to the ever-intensifying rumours that Colapinto, 21, will be in Doohan’s car soon, Schumacher told Sky Deutschland: "It’s being driven by his own team, but also by his driving.

"He (Doohan) makes a lot of mistakes and isn’t fast enough. We saw Ryo Hirakawa get in that car in the first practice session and was right on par with Pierre Gasly. Then Doohan got in and made that huge mistake.

"At the moment, he’s overwhelmed by the situation. I’m curious to see what happens, but he’s not certain to be at the next race."

The rumours have largely been powered by Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore, with team boss Oliver Oakes left to try to play it all down. "He’s staying," he said when asked about Doohan.

"It’s a clear yes. He’s with us. There’s a lot of pressure on him, but he’s taking it well. My message is to leave him alone."

As for Colapinto, he admits he is charging for an Alpine race seat.

"I’m an Alpine driver," he told the Nude Project podcast. "I have a contract with them. I’m working hard and hoping for an opportunity with this team.

"They went out of their way to bring me in."