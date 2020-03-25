’Domino effect’ in new F1 calendar planning

F1 may "run out of weekends" to put together a meaningful race calendar for 2020.

That is the fear of Stephane Clair, director of the French GP venue at Paul Ricard.

Every race until June’s Canadian and French grands prix have so far been either postponed or cancelled.

Paul Ricard is currently closed.

"We have kept a sales team on standby to respond to customer concerns and those who are trying to put a calendar together in the second half of the year which is unfortunately not long enough," Clair told Auto Hebdo.

"We’re going to run out of weekends. So we are working with those who can postpone, those who prefer to cancel and those who want to try a different format.

"It is a real headache because we are not alone. All of this must fit into a national and international calendar with a terrible domino effect," he added. "What is applied to one necessarily has repercussions for the others.

"It’s a very complex task which takes quite a long time."