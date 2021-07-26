Domenicali plays down Qatar GP rumours
"We’ve made sure we have a good relationship with everyone"
Stefano Domenicali has played down rumours that he is lining up Qatar as a potential replacement venue for cancelled grands prix in 2021.
With several earlier-scheduled races already postponed or called off due to the ongoing global covid crisis, the F1 CEO admits that this year’s 23-date calendar is not set in stone.
"Can we deliver 23 grands prix? I’m not sure, but that’s the target," Domenicali told GQ.
"We’ve made sure we have a good relationship with everyone and are ready with different options. We have a lot of things to consider and co-ordinate."
The Italian, however, played down the rumours about Qatar’s Losail circuit suddenly becoming a leading candidate to replace the recently-axed Australian GP.
"There is actually more talk of another race in Bahrain," he revealed to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
"I hope to confirm everything by mid-August. I also won’t hide that the situation in Japan is under observation."
