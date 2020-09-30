Domenicali knows F1 benefits from Schumacher debut

Mick Schumacher has the support of the Formula 1 organisation as he moves closer to his expected 2021 debut, according to a well-known F1 figure.

The young German’s Friday practice debut with Alfa Romeo at the Nurburgring has now been confirmed, as has a similar run for fellow Ferrari junior Callum Illot at Haas.

But it is Schumacher’s race seat that looks the most secure for 2021, with Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur even admitting that a new driver like the F2 series leader would need to be given time to shine next year.

"Ten years ago, the drivers had - let’s say - 19 days of (pre-season) testing, but in 2021 they will have one and a half," he told Russia’s Championat.

"We will also start the season on tracks where the young drivers have not competed. It takes time for a rookie to understand Formula 1 - the tyres etc. I would give them five or six races."

Schumacher and Illot will prepare for the Nurburbring with tests in Ferrari’s 2018 car at Fiorano on Wednesday, with Robert Shwartzman also present ahead of a Friday debut for the Russian in Abu Dhabi.

"Callum, Mick and Robert have shown what they can do in Formula 2. This is now a further step in their training," said Ferrari’s Laurent Mekies.

The big buzz, however, is about the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher. RTL reporter Felix Gorner says Mick is "definitely ready for Formula 1".

"At the start of the season we weren’t sure, but now nobody doubts it," he added.

And one of those who doesn’t doubt it, according to former Mercedes boss Norbert Haug, is Formula 1’s incoming F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"Stefano will know very well that Mick deserves this promotion as much as Formula 1 will benefit from it."