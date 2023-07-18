Domenicali eyes prize for F1 ’clean sweeps’
An idea "based on the concept of the Grand Slam"
Search
Formula 1 could introduce a special prize for a ’clean sweep’ grand prix weekend performance.
In Austria recently, dominant Red Bull driver Max Verstappen topped the results sheet after every single session - including two separate races and qualifying sessions.
It netted him an incredible maximum 34-point haul - but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thinks the Dutchman and others like him should get something else as well in future.
"If a driver achieves both pole positions on a (sprint) weekend and also wins both races, he should be given a special award for it," the Italian is quoted by motorsport-total.com.
"He should receive something that recognises the sporting achievement."
Domenicali indicated that he will make a proposal to the F1 Commission at the end of July, with his idea to be "based on the concept of the Grand Slam".
F1 - FOM - Liberty Media
Domenicali eyes prize for F1 ’clean sweeps’
FIA to show green light to two new F1 teams
F1 complains to UK gov’t about Brexit impact
24-race calendar pushes F1 to the rev-limiter
More on F1 - FOM - Liberty Media