Domenicali eyes prize for F1 ’clean sweeps’

An idea "based on the concept of the Grand Slam"

By GMM

18 July 2023 - 10:39
Formula 1 could introduce a special prize for a ’clean sweep’ grand prix weekend performance.

In Austria recently, dominant Red Bull driver Max Verstappen topped the results sheet after every single session - including two separate races and qualifying sessions.

It netted him an incredible maximum 34-point haul - but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thinks the Dutchman and others like him should get something else as well in future.

"If a driver achieves both pole positions on a (sprint) weekend and also wins both races, he should be given a special award for it," the Italian is quoted by motorsport-total.com.

"He should receive something that recognises the sporting achievement."

Domenicali indicated that he will make a proposal to the F1 Commission at the end of July, with his idea to be "based on the concept of the Grand Slam".

