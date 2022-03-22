Domenicali expects Volkswagen news ’soon’

Stefano Domenicali is expecting more news about Volkswagen entering Formula 1 in 2026 "soon".

The F1 CEO was speaking as Audi board member Oliver Hoffman told Automobilwoche that the VW-owned German luxury carmaker is actively considering a F1 foray.

"We are in contact with the FIA and Formula 1," he said.

"For a decision to be made, the new regulations for the future power unit, which will apply from 2026, must be approved and announced by the FIA.

"That is not the case yet," Hoffman added.

However, F1’s governing body outlined the 2026 rules blueprint last December, with Hoffman admitting that Audi is "taking a close look at where we want to position the Audi brand in motorsport and where we see the right challenge for us".

When asked about the VW Group’s obvious interest in F1, also with the Porsche brand linked with Red Bull, F1 CEO Domenicali is quoted by Bild newspaper: "Wait a little and you will soon know more."