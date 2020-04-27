Domenicali denies eyeing Binotto’s job

Stefano Domenicali has denied any suggestion he is shaping up to return to Ferrari.

After failing to oversee a title since becoming team boss in 2008, the 54-year-old stepped down in 2014. He is currently CEO of the Italian sports car maker Lamborghini.

Recent reports suggested that Ferrari chairman John Elkann had tapped him to replace Mattia Binotto, who according to Bernie Ecclestone is "an engineer" rather than a leader.

"They need someone in there who can make people understand that when you say something, it happens. Not maybe or a discussion," the former F1 supremo said recently.

But Domenicali told Corriere della Sera that the rumours are not true.

"As soon as you talk about Ferrari, there are rumours that are impossible to control," he said.

"I have known Elkann for years and Ferrari for a lifetime, so of course we talk to each other," he said.

"But the hypothesis of returning to Maranello remains gossip without foundation," Domenicali insisted.

He also rejected any talk that he could become boss at Liberty Media or the FIA.

"It is true that I am chairman of the FIA commission for single seaters and that I remain an enthusiast of F1, but I am staying where I am," he said.

As for Binotto, Domenicali said: "I am convinced that he did a good job both as technical director and as team principal, in a role where he learned quickly and demonstrated skill and balance.

"A lot of energy was spent last year on the management of the drivers, but the team only now needs a competitive car. All other problems are not so important," he added.

As for the resumption of racing amid the corona crisis, Domenicali noted that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been in talks with US president Donald Trump.

"Especially at a time like this, sport means enthusiasm, positivity, joy, and that’s not considering the profits and the jobs it generates," he said.

"Sport is like music, providing emotional fuel and energy to every community," Domenicali added. "We must consider it as a fundamental contribution to getting out of a crisis."