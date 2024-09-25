Disillusioned Verstappen really might quit F1

By GMM 25 September 2024 - 13:49





Max Verstappen really might follow through on his threat and quit Formula 1 prematurely, according to former grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher.

The triple world champion was furious with his ’F-word’ penalty in Singapore last weekend, subsequently almost completely refusing to speak in FIA-sanctioned press conferences and even threatening to retire early.

However, the 26-year-old Dutchman has received almost universal support.

"Maybe we should focus on other things than just a few words that are spoken in a split second," Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur said.

Former Mercedes F1 boss Norbert Haug told Sport1: "I am astonished that Formula 1 has no more important issues than this storm in a teacup.

"With a ’beep’, everything is done and then we can move on to the important things."

Red Bull F1 consultant Dr Helmut Marko even thinks Verstappen’s post-penalty should even be applauded. "Max stands by his values," the 81-year-old Austrian told f1-insider.com.

"He can’t just ignore it when he feels he’s being treated unfairly. So this could also be interpreted the other way round as a positive influence on young people. ’Always stand by your values’ - that could be the message."

As for Schumacher, he thinks Verstappen’s threat to accelerate the end of his Formula 1 career over the ’soft’ future direction of the sport might just be real.

"I think he’ll stop if things escalate," Ralf said. "Because he is simply independent.

"He has already earned enough money and has always said that he will not drive in Formula 1 forever. So I wouldn’t rule it out."

Schumacher also thinks the F-word penalty is just the latest in a series of negative experiences for Verstappen. "Max has a lot going on," Ralf said.

"There’s the Christian Horner affair, the departure of Adrian Newey, the bouncing car and then the world championship slowly slipping away from him. Of course you then curse sometimes.

"A warning would have been enough," Schumacher added. "The tragic role played by (FIA president) Mohammed Ben Sulayem is like our Olaf Scholz - a disaster in terms of communication.

"First he gets into trouble with Susie Wolff, then the huge scandal with Liberty Media that almost cost him his job, then the comments he made at the official award ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

"I would recommend that the FIA think about something new," said the German.

Lewis Hamilton has even advised Verstappen to refuse to carry out the community service penalty.

"It’s obviously a fight," said Ralf. "Would I fight it? If I was Max’s advisor, I would say that the problems on the technical side are big enough.

"He obviously feels unfairly treated and is being stubborn, but I don’t think Ben Sulayem is clever enough to reverse the whole thing. So I would make a virtue out of necessity and take on a passion project and maybe help children or something.

"He needs to concentrate in the car and win the world championship. A boycott like that would only distract him.