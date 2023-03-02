De Vries learns lesson about F1 media

By GMM 2 March 2023 - 07:07





Nyck de Vries says he is already learning lessons about Formula 1’s global media environment.

For instance, he commented at the Bahrain test that one of his biggest problems was that - following a wash - his new AlpineStars suit had shrunk and no longer fit him.

It is believed the suit manufacturer did not appreciate the media coverage.

"The press took that, or interpreted it slightly differently, because I suddenly read that it was criticism of the supplier of the suit," the 28-year-old Dutch rookie told De Telegraaf newspaper.

De Vries is a champion of both Formula 2 and Formula E, but he admits he is still learning about the F1 media.

"I have to be aware of when I can and when I can’t provide transparency," he said. "It depends what you’re talking about but in general I am always myself.

"That will not change."

He is therefore quite careful when asked about Alpha Tauri’s chances in 2023 - especially amid new rumours that Red Bull may be selling the team.

"That’s exactly what you don’t need," Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers told NOS when asked about the impact of those rumours on de Vries.

"We always talk about focus in top sport and that is of course very important.

"Max (Verstappen) can afford to be relaxed, but it’s the reverse at Alpha Tauri and that’s no fun for de Vries."

Some think Alpha Tauri will struggle to lift itself away from its current position of performance - with the team having finished second-to-last in 2022.

"I think we definitely have to work hard in the first weekend here in Bahrain to be well positioned in midfield," de Vries said.

"It’s all super close together and very difficult to have a good picture at the moment. What is clear is that Aston Martin has really taken a good step and McLaren has made less progress."