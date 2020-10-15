16 October 2020
Daimler to slash Mercedes’ F1 budget
"The financial burden in the next three years will be halved"
Search
Daimler, the dominant Mercedes team’s carmaker parent, intends to slash the amount of money it spends on Formula 1.
It emerged recently that Mercedes spent a stagging $430 million to win last year’s championships - with a $145 budget cap coming in for 2021.
Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius has rejected rumours that Mercedes could be pulled out of the sport.
"We have no more reason to retire from Formula 1 than Bayern Munich has to retire from football," he is quoted by TV6.
"But the financial burden in the next three years will be halved. In this regard, we set ourselves more aggressive goals for Formula 1 than for other areas of the company," Kallenius added.
Mercedes
15 October 2020
add_circle Bottas needs ’miracle’ to win 2020 title
15 October 2020
add_circle Daimler to slash Mercedes’ F1 budget
14 October 2020
add_circle Stewart denies ’knocking down’ Hamilton
13 October 2020
add_circle Vettel suggests Schumacher better than Hamilton
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
16 October 2020
add_circle Binotto rules out reverting to 2019 Ferrari car
16 October 2020
add_circle Both Haas seats ’more or less taken’ for 2021 - Marko
16 October 2020
add_circle Wolff admits Mercedes’ 2020 car development stopped
15 October 2020
add_circle Seidl denies McLaren needs prize money boost
15 October 2020