17 May 2021
Cowell not joining Red Bull exodus - Wolff
"I talk to Andy regularly"
Andy Cowell is definitely not heading to Red Bull, according to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
For its new Red Bull Powertrains operation, the energy drink owned Formula 1 team has managed to woo at least 15 Mercedes engine staff from Brixworth to Milton Keynes.
But Cowell, Mercedes’ well-known engine boss, is not among them.
"I talk to Andy regularly," Wolff said.
"He just wants to do something different. He doesn’t want to only be known for his work in Formula 1. Andy has exciting ideas about technology and sustainability.
"He said to me ’If I wanted to stay in Formula 1, I would have stayed with Mercedes’," Wolff insisted.
Mercedes
